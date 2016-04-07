SBS Filipino

PHL Teams Win Golds, Show Class at World Dragon Boat Championship

site_197_Filipino_484895.JPG

Published 7 April 2016 at 11:31am
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
South Australia News. Summary of latest news from the State by Norma Hennessy Image: The Philippine Army Dragon Boat Team bags first place in the 500-meter Mixed Event (Philippine Army Dragon Boat Facebook)

Australian Dragon Boat Federation hosts the 10th World Championship with five participating Philippine teams; Two novels with South Australian setting in contention for a premier literarty award; Olympic swimming trial competition starts today; Whyalla incurred cost as much as three times than investment as it closes down

