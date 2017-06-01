PHL welfare groups support government's restriction on child sex offenders

Preda Foundation and Philppines Against Child Trafficking (PACT) said that the move will help them in their fight against child abuse.
Published 1 June 2017 at 12:21pm, updated 1 June 2017 at 12:23pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Child welfare groups in the Philippines have expressed support to the proposed Australian government measures to restrict child sex offenders from leaving the country and confiscate their passport. Image:GettyImages/obeyleesin
