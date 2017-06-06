SBS Filipino

Photos of Maute group distributed to public

Published 6 June 2017 at 2:41pm
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image : Mugshot of members of Maute group wanted by the Philippine government (Cebu News Daily)

Public transport drivers reminded to give 20% fare discount for elderly, students and PWD; Metro Cebu Water District will test water from school pipes to check contamination; Department of Trade and Industry to monitor prices of school supplies; Cebu Police distribute photos of Maute/IS members; Cebu prepares for traffic congestion as underpass is built; and Councilor proposes to expand plastic ban on Saturday to four consecutive days Friday.

