Photos of Maute group distributed to public

Public transport drivers reminded to give 20% fare discount for elderly, students and PWD; Metro Cebu Water District will test water from school pipes to check contamination; Department of Trade and Industry to monitor prices of school supplies; Cebu Police distribute photos of Maute/IS members; Cebu prepares for traffic congestion as underpass is built; and Councilor proposes to expand plastic ban on Saturday to four consecutive days Friday.
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar
