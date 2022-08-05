The Philippines trusts US and China will take responsible actions amidst political tension

Highlights
- US House Speaker did not stop by the Philippines on her way to Taiwan but US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit the country this weekend.
- Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said that Beijing hopes that the Philippines strictly adhere to the One China Policy.
- The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the Philippines trust both US and China to have responsible actions to avoid miscalculation.
