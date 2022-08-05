SBS Filipino

The Philippines trusts US and China will take responsible actions amidst political tension

Press Secretary Rose Beatrix ‘Trixie’ Cruz-Angeles holds a press briefing. Credit: Philippine Office of the Press Secretary

Published 5 August 2022 at 1:06pm, updated 5 August 2022 at 2:52pm
By Shirley Escalante
The Department of Foreign Affairs secretary spoke on behalf of Malacañang regarding the US House Speaker's tension-filled visit to Taiwan.

Highlights
  • US House Speaker did not stop by the Philippines on her way to Taiwan but US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit the country this weekend.
  • Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said that Beijing hopes that the Philippines strictly adhere to the One China Policy.
  • The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the Philippines trust both US and China to have responsible actions to avoid miscalculation.
Philippines trust US and China to have responsible actions amid political tension

08:52
