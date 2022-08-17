Gambling warning messages set to be toughened up

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Highlights The phrase "Gamble responsibly" is not effective

Next year, companies will have to rotate through seven new phrases on TV and radio ads that promote online gambling.

Australians are among the biggest gamblers in the world.

Australians spent three and a half billion dollars on racing in 2018-19, while a further one billion was lost on other sports.





Tim Costello from the Alliance for Gambling Reform wants sports betting ads banned all together.





