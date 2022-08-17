SBS Filipino

Gambling warning messages set to be toughened up

SBS Filipino

RACING GOLD COAST MIDWEEK

The latest data from 2019 shows more than a third of Australian adults gambled at least once in a typical month, with an average monthly loss across all gambling of 133 dollars. That loss rises to 232 dollars for betting on racing. Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 November 2022 at 3:19pm
By Sean Wales
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"Gamble responsibly" is a familiar warning that ends the advertisements from online gambling companies in Australia. But that's set to change with a mix of seven new phrases to be introduced under changes by the Federal government

Published 4 November 2022 at 3:19pm
By Sean Wales
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • The phrase "Gamble responsibly" is not effective
  • Next year, companies will have to rotate through seven new phrases on TV and radio ads that promote online gambling.
  • Australians are among the biggest gamblers in the world.
Australians spent three and a half billion dollars on racing in 2018-19, while a further one billion was lost on other sports.

Tim Costello from the Alliance for Gambling Reform wants sports betting ads banned all together.


LISTEN TO
filipino_18082022_SG_Gamblingharm.mp3 image

Ang paghingi ng tulong kapag ang mahal sa buhay ay nalulong sa pagsusugal

SBS Filipino

17/08/202209:33
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PEANG HIT AREAS oCTOBER 2022.jpg

State of calamity declared in Paeng-hit regions

David works 40-hours a week busking in Melbourne and is struggling to make ends meet (SBS) .jpg

The rising cost of living strikes a sour note with Australians

NSW FLOODS

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 4 November

Work pexels-photo-3183183 fauxels.jpeg

What are the benefits of a four-day working week and is Australia ready for this?