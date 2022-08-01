Pinoy Aussie artist on working with artists with disabilities at the Sydney Fringe

Highlights
- “Before Breakfast” is a One Act Opera by American Composer Thomas Pasatieri
- People involved in the production are from multicultural background and artists with disability
- It is directed by Disability Advocate Dan Graham
"I am really excited. Working with our director and disability advocate, Dan Graham has been an absolute joy! He has made my work very easy. He is in tune with the music and he has made it a point to make the storyline very clear for me as as movement director " Roman Berry, Movement Director,
