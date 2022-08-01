SBS Filipino

Pinoy Aussie artist on working with artists with disabilities at the Sydney Fringe

Roman Berry's Divergent Theatre Collective is part of the 2022 Sydney Fringe's LIMITLESS, celebrating deaf artists and artists with disabilities offering an inclusive and accessible space for both audience and artist Credit: Roman Berry

Published 7 September 2022 at 4:22pm
By Maridel Martinez
This year's Sydney Fringe features LIMITLESS, a micro-festival celebrating deaf artists and artists with disabilities.

Highlights
  • “Before Breakfast” is a One Act Opera by American Composer Thomas Pasatieri
  • People involved in the production are from multicultural background and artists with disability
  • It is directed by Disability Advocate Dan Graham
"I am really excited. Working with our director and disability advocate, Dan Graham has been an absolute joy! He has made my work very easy. He is in tune with the music and he has made it a point to make the storyline very clear for me as as movement director " Roman Berry, Movement Director,
"Before Breakfast"

'I trust myself': Disability not a hindrance in visual artist's career

01/08/202206:56
