Pinoy Aussie artists learn to pivot

Highlights Actor Alfred Nicdao works as an instructor and teaches online.

Theatre actor Roman Berry has found work in a cafe which makes him eligible to receive the jobkeeper payment.

Filmmaker Matthew Victor Pastor has returned to his previous employer so that he can continue to make films.

Most individuals working in the arts sector have not received any support or job keeper payment. Many like Filipino artists Alfred Nicdao, Matthew Victor Pastor and Roman Berry have learned to 'pivot'.





'We have learned to pivot. There is not enough enough for those in the arts and entertainment industry' says actor Alfred Nicdao, theatre actor Roman Berry and director and filmmaker Matthew Victor Pastor.





