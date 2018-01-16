Pinoy Frisbee players compete at the World Championships

So says Ping Bautista, president of the Philippine Flying Disc Association on their second time in the international competition of Frisbee - the World Ultimate U24 World Championships held in Perth, Western Australia.
Members of the Philippine Flying Disc Association Source: Supplied
Published 16 January 2018 at 3:59pm, updated 16 January 2018 at 4:14pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
"It is a great opportunity for our players to improve in the game, though we didn't win."
