Pinoy Frisbee players compete at the World Championships

Philippine Flying Disc Association

Members of the Philippine Flying Disc Association Source: Supplied

Published 16 January 2018 at 3:59pm, updated 16 January 2018 at 4:14pm
By Cielo Franklin
Available in other languages

"It is a great opportunity for our players to improve in the game, though we didn't win."

So says Ping Bautista, president of the Philippine Flying Disc Association on their second time in the international competition of Frisbee - the World Ultimate U24 World Championships held in Perth, Western Australia.

