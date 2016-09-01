Pinoy park in Woodcroft: Hayward

Published 1 September 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 8 September 2016 at 11:58am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
NSW Council Elections. Independent candidate Fe Lacaba-Hayward pushes for a Pinoy-theme park in Blacktown as she stands in the ward 1 of Blacktown City Council. Image: The photo of Fe Hayward in her campaign material (facebook)
Published 1 September 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 8 September 2016 at 11:58am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share