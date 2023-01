It was 22 years ago when Jaya was really given a break in the Philippine music industry when in 1995 Pilita Corrales, dubbed "Asia's Queen of Songs", noticed her voice after she did an opening act for Corrales.











Now, more than 20 years, she has truly made a big name for herself as a soul music singer, actress and a competition judge.











SBS Filipino's Cielo Franklin caught up with Jaya after her first concert in Perth.