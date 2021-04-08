SBS Filipino

Pinoy Throwback: The rise of iconic OPM band Hotdog

SBS Filipino

Hotdog band

Hotdog band Source: SBS FILIPINO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 April 2021 at 3:02pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:35pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

In today's Pinoy throwback, let's pay tirbute to one of Philippine's best iconic OPM band, Hotdog.

Published 8 April 2021 at 3:02pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:35pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The group toured exclusive girls schools to sing and introduce their band
  • Hotdog’s greatest triumph is their 1976 classic, 'Manila'
  • The Gracia brothers were also working in the Advertising industry during the 70's
Song and jingle-writer Rene Garcia talks to SBS Filipino many years ago during one of his concerts in Australia.

In the said interview, Mr Garcia talks about how the group was formed, their poular hits Manila and Miss Universe ng buhay ko.

They also wrote OPM classics Annie Batungbakal, and Bongga Ka, Day.

Advertisement
 

 

 

Listen to  SBS Filipino  10am-11am daily

Follow us on  Facebook  for more stories

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?