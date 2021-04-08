Pinoy Throwback: The rise of iconic OPM band Hotdog

Highlights The group toured exclusive girls schools to sing and introduce their band

Hotdog’s greatest triumph is their 1976 classic, 'Manila'

The Gracia brothers were also working in the Advertising industry during the 70's

Song and jingle-writer Rene Garcia talks to SBS Filipino many years ago during one of his concerts in Australia.





In the said interview, Mr Garcia talks about how the group was formed, their poular hits Manila and Miss Universe ng buhay ko.





They also wrote OPM classics Annie Batungbakal, and Bongga Ka, Day.





