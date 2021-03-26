Pinoy Throwback: The story behind the hit song 'Mr. DJ'

In the newest segment of SBS Filipino Pinoy Throwback Thursday , we relive the story behind Megastar Sharon Cuneta's famous song 'Mr. DJ 'written by Rey Valera.





According to Rey Valera, Sharon was only twelve years old when he was given the assignment to write a song for her.





"One of my assignments then was Sharon Cuneta, she was young at that time, A Mayor's daughter and the niece of our boss, Senator Tito sotto."





Sharon Cuneta during the 80's Source: Rey Valera Facebook page





Before Mr. DJ became a hit, Sharon had already released a single back then entitled 'tawag ng pag-ibig' that did not take off.







Mr. Valera shared that writing a song for Sharon was a challenge for him because of her age.







"It was challenge for me, how can I make this child famous. How can I make a 12-year- old child a song."













Rey Valera and Sharon Cuneta Source: Rey Valera Facebook page





Rey Valera wrote the song within 30 minutes inside a jeepney while he was on his way home to Bulacan.





"I was on my way home from Monumento to Bulacan. I was writing the song for about 30 minutes."





Sharon did not accept the song at first because it was written in Taglish.





"I submitted the song the next day. Sharon didn't accept it at first because it was Taglish. When Tito Sotto heard it, they said it's a goldmine."





Because of the song, Sharon Cuneta became known and famous and Mr. DJ became a hit song for many years.





"She became Sharon and people responded positively to the song. Maybe 6 months to 1 year the song was played on the radio."





The song led to Sharon Cuneta's stardom and was later on dubbed as the Megastar.











