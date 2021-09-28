Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays: More than pansit takeway containers

For this week's Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays, we are showcasing an array of new knowledge regarding the daylight savings, the history behind bato bato pick, and the crafty bilao and bitsay. Let's all find out, tara!
Published 28 September 2021 at 2:54pm
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
Source: SBS
Highlights
Daylight savings have been observed for only 60 years in Australia
Jankenpon was earliest recorded in the 16th century Japan
Bilao and bitsay have both originated from China and was originally used for rice winnowing