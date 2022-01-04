Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays is a weekly segment aired on the SBS Filipino radio program featuring interesting facts and tidbits about anything and everything.











Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays: Unusual New Year traditions around the world







Highlights





The Roman calendar used to start the year on the 1st of March.

Danish people save all their broken dishes and throw them at their neighbours.

The tradition of creating New Year resolutions can be traced back as far as 4,000 years ago.












