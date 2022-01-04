Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays is a weekly segment aired on the SBS Filipino radio program featuring interesting facts and tidbits about anything and everything.
Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays: Unusual New Year traditions around the world
Highlights
- The Roman calendar used to start the year on the 1st of March.
- Danish people save all their broken dishes and throw them at their neighbours.
- The tradition of creating New Year resolutions can be traced back as far as 4,000 years ago.