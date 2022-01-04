SBS Filipino

Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays: Unusual New Year traditions around the world

SBS Filipino

Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays, SBS Filipino, Trivia, Pinoy

Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2022 at 2:51pm, updated 4 January 2022 at 3:35pm
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
Source: SBS

Different strokes for different folks. Find out the unusual New Year traditions practiced around the globe on Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays.

Published 4 January 2022 at 2:51pm, updated 4 January 2022 at 3:35pm
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
Source: SBS
Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays is a weekly segment aired on the SBS Filipino radio program featuring interesting facts and tidbits about anything and everything.

 

Listen to the podcast here

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays: Unusual New Year traditions around the world image

Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays: Unusual New Year traditions around the world

SBS Filipino

04/01/202203:48
 

Highlights

  • The Roman calendar used to start the year on the 1st of March.
  • Danish people save all their broken dishes and throw them at their neighbours.
  • The tradition of creating New Year resolutions can be traced back as far as 4,000 years ago.
 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?