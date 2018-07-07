SBS Filipino

Pinoys in Australia: International students share their experiences about finding work

International students finding employment

International students Lem Lopez, Ethel Villafranca, Joey Espino and Mina Akram with SBS Filipino's Maridel Martinez Source: SBS Filipino

Published 7 July 2018 at 1:46pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:42pm
By Maridel Martinez, Roda Masinag
Available in other languages

We speak to four international students Ethel Villafranca, Lem Lopez , Joey Espino and Mina Akram about their experiences in finding work while studying in Australia.

In this podcast, we speak to four Filipino international students about:
 
  • What it feels like to be rejected with every job application
  • What type of jobs did they apply for
  • How they found jobs through networking, joining community groups
  • Being overqualified for the job they are applying for
They talk about learning how to write resumes, respond to selection criteria and shared with us some tips on how to respond to questions and prepare for an  interview. They also share their learning experience in finding the value of work and that ‘no job is too small’.

They also give emphasis on knowing your rights at work and where to find information about your rights and minimum wage. Mina Akram says that it is important to be honest and upfront about your feelings in the workplace to avoid miscommunication with your co-workers and employers.

 
International students Ethel Villafranca, Lem Lopez , Joey Espino and Mina Akram at SBS studio in Melbourne (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino

 
International students Ethel Villafranca, Lem Lopez , Joey Espino and Mina Akram at SBS studio in Melbourne (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


