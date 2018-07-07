Pinoys in Australia: International students share their experiences about finding work

In this podcast, we speak to four Filipino international students about:







What it feels like to be rejected with every job application

What type of jobs did they apply for

How they found jobs through networking, joining community groups

Being overqualified for the job they are applying for

They talk about learning how to write resumes, respond to selection criteria and shared with us some tips on how to respond to questions and prepare for an interview. They also share their learning experience in finding the value of work and that ‘no job is too small’.





They also give emphasis on knowing your rights at work and where to find information about your rights and minimum wage. Mina Akram says that it is important to be honest and upfront about your feelings in the workplace to avoid miscommunication with your co-workers and employers.









International students Ethel Villafranca, Lem Lopez , Joey Espino and Mina Akram at SBS studio in Melbourne (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





