Pinoys need to change traffic mindset: Motorcycling group founder

Highlights:

PAMSS advocates the road safety by reducing fatal motorcycle accidents and improve the safety of motorcycling sports

PAMSS calls for the review of the newly enacted Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act. (Since the interview, President Rodrigo Duterte has order the review of the law)

"Riding in Tandem" has become a business; payment for hired killers goes as low as $100

There are 7-8 million registered motorcycles in the Philippines, but unofficially the figure goes as high as 14 million

"Cultural revolution" or change of mindset is needed to address traffic discipline, based on observation through travel across the world, including Australia.

"There is respect of traffic rules in Australia;" pedestrians follow zebra crossing; motorcycles do not criss-cross

Motorcycle riders are as vulnerable as pedestrians on the road

Road deaths are both safety and health issues

Every year, at least 20,000 die due to road crashes, mostly involving motorcycle riders (2006) and it may be the number one cause of death by 2020.