Pinoys need to change traffic mindset: Motorcycling group founder

Highlights:
- PAMSS advocates the road safety by reducing fatal motorcycle accidents and improve the safety of motorcycling sports
- PAMSS calls for the review of the newly enacted Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act. (Since the interview, President Rodrigo Duterte has order the review of the law)
- "Riding in Tandem" has become a business; payment for hired killers goes as low as $100
- There are 7-8 million registered motorcycles in the Philippines, but unofficially the figure goes as high as 14 million
- "Cultural revolution" or change of mindset is needed to address traffic discipline, based on observation through travel across the world, including Australia.
- "There is respect of traffic rules in Australia;" pedestrians follow zebra crossing; motorcycles do not criss-cross
- Motorcycle riders are as vulnerable as pedestrians on the road
- Road deaths are both safety and health issues
- Every year, at least 20,000 die due to road crashes, mostly involving motorcycle riders (2006) and it may be the number one cause of death by 2020.
- Road accident is the only non-disease in the top ten leading deaths in the Philippines.