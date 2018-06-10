SBS Filipino

‘Pista sa Nayon’ showcases multiculturalism and Filipino pride

Alliance of Philippine Community Organizations

Alliance of Philippine Community Organizations' Officer, Directors and Members 2013 Source: APCO Facebook

Published 10 June 2018 at 12:02pm, updated 11 June 2018 at 6:55pm
By Cybelle Diones
The ‘Pista sa Nayon’ is slated to happen on June 16 to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine independence.

Dr Cen Amores, Alliance of the Philippine Community Organisations, Inc. (APCO) founding president, claimed that this is one of the biggest events in the calendar of the Filipino-Australian community.

Attendees can anticipate a bigger venue, performances from multicultural groups and more activities inclusive of children, young adults, mature age, senior citizens and the LGBTQI+ community.

The highlights of this festival include the parade of colours, speeches from the government, opportunities for children to play the traditional Filipino games, oratorical competition and the lip sync battle.

Mrs Carmen Fraser, assistant secretary of APCO, encouraged Year 7 to Year 12 students to join the oratorical competition with the theme, ‘The impact of Philippine culture on Australia’s diverse society’. The winners of the contest will be awarded with a trophy, cash and an opportunity for the entry to be published in the Philippine community newspapers.

Since the event commemorates the proclamation of Philippine independence, Mrs Violeta Escultura, current president of APCO, said that there will be a program that will give honour to the Filipino heroes and an exhibition that will showcase the Philippine culture and arts in Australia.

The officers of APCO are inviting everyone, Filipinos and other ethnicities, to attend ‘Pista sa Nayon,’ a free event which will be held at Property Investment Alliance Grounds, Olympic Park, New South Wales.

“Let us come and join us [to] welcome all the other people of the world, to come and have a look, and experience how Filipinos really welcome and show our hospitality and show our pride in our rich cultural heritage,” said Dr Cen Amores.

Find out more about the event and how to enter the competition in this exclusive interview.

Pista sa Nayon
‘Pista sa Nayon’ promotional material (Supplied by APCO, Inc.) Source: Supplied by APCO, Inc.


 



