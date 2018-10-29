Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect charged

Mourners place flowers in frong of sinagogue Source: AAP
Published 29 October 2018 at 1:15pm, updated 29 October 2018 at 3:14pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Eleven people have been killed and six others injured when a man opened fire during a baby naming ceremony at a US synagogue. Police say a suspect has been taken into custody over the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill district.
