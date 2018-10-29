SBS Filipino

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect charged

SBS Filipino

Mourners place flowers in frong of sinagogue

Mourners place flowers in frong of sinagogue Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 October 2018 at 1:15pm, updated 29 October 2018 at 3:14pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Eleven people have been killed and six others injured when a man opened fire during a baby naming ceremony at a US synagogue. Police say a suspect has been taken into custody over the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill district.

Published 29 October 2018 at 1:15pm, updated 29 October 2018 at 3:14pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom