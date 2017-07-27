Planned expansion of Adelaide Casino worth $300 million

Published 27 July 2017 at 12:06pm
The city council of Adelaide is planning to expand the Adelaide Casino to the tune of $300 million. Part of the news by Norma Henessy. Image: The Adelaide Casino (AAP)

Included in the plans are additional rooms, an additional floor, restaurant, bars, rooftop bar and function room with a capacity of 750 people.

 

 





