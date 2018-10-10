Planning analyst doubts government plan for migrants would free up cities

Melbourne based planning expert believes that regional migration is not the solution Source: AAP
Published 10 October 2018 at 4:10pm, updated 10 October 2018 at 8:53pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Melbourne planning analyst has expressed doubts the Federal Government's newly announced plan to force some migrants to live in regional areas would relieve congestion in Sydney and Melbourne. The Government is promising visa reforms to make some new migrants spend at least a few years in regional areas in the belief it would ease population pressure in Australia's biggest cities.
