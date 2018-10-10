SBS Filipino

Planning analyst doubts government plan for migrants would free up cities

The Melbourne city skyline is seen behind a new home at a housing estate at Deer Park in the outer western suburbs of Melbourne

Melbourne based planning expert believes that regional migration is not the solution

Available in other languages

A Melbourne planning analyst has expressed doubts the Federal Government's newly announced plan to force some migrants to live in regional areas would relieve congestion in Sydney and Melbourne. The Government is promising visa reforms to make some new migrants spend at least a few years in regional areas in the belief it would ease population pressure in Australia's biggest cities.

