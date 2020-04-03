'Please make a way for us': Hundreds of Australians stuck in the Philippines plead for help to get home

Melbourne resident Edmund Galvez is one of the many Australians stranded in the Philippines due to the coronavirus-imposed travel bans.





”We are okay for now but the problem is we cannot go back to Australia because of the national and regional lockdown and the shortage of international flights from Manila to Australia."





Desperate to come home, he took his sentiment to Facebook by writing an open letter addressed to the Australian ambassador to the Philippines Steven J. Robinson.





In his letter, he writes that while they appreciate the concern of the government, he believes not much is being done to help them.





In an interview with SBS Filipino , Mr Galvez says that more than two hundred Australians are scattered in different parts of the Philippines and are waiting to be rescued.





”There are 40 Australian permanent residents and citizens in Davao City and as far as I know throughout the Philippines, more or less 250 Australian citizens and residents."





He adds, they are requesting the government to arrange a special flight for them to fly direct from Manila to Australia.





"If I didn’t seek help from the media, we will not have a response from the Australian ambassador earlier. In my open letter, we seek the assistance of having them arrange a special flight from Manila to Australia just like what other Australian embassies in Poland, Germany, and Nepal did.





"We are requesting them to make the same arrangement here in the Philippines because there are so many Australians stranded here in the Philippines and they didn’t take any initiative."





'We might lose our jobs in Australia'

Mr Galvez says he shares the same worries with all the other Australians in terms of employment, health, and finances.





"Our worries are we might lose our jobs there in Australia and our properties. We don’t know how to deal with the rent anymore and we also don’t know how to make arrangements for childcare. Many other Australians who are staying in hotels are also worried they are running out of money.”





"There’s also one pregnant woman who wants to give birth in Australia. So my worries are not only for myself but also for other stranded Australians especially for those who are experiencing financial difficulty, the pregnant women and the elderly."





Australian embassy's response

Meanwhile, the Australian Embassy in the Philippines has released a video saying that they’re doing everything to help the stranded travellers.





In the video, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson said they have spoken to many airlines about more flights to Australia but have found only one option which is Qatar Airways.





He said Qatar Airways has daily flights from Manila to Australia via Doha and he suggested travellers contact the airline to see if they can get in one of their flights.





Inconvenient, expensive and stressful

Mr Galvez says while they appreciate the assistance, the stop-over in Qatar before flying to Australia is inconvenient and stressful for most travellers especially for the elderly and pregnant women.





"The latest announcement proclaimed by the ambassador was, we take the flight through Qatar Airways from Manila to Doha and then Doha to Sydney but most of the Australians didn’t take it as a convenient suggestion.





"Why can't the Australian embassy tell Qatar Airways to have a stop in the Philippines from Doha instead of us going to Doha and then to Sydney."





'Please make a way'

Mr Galvez says he speaks on behalf of all the Australian residents and citizens desperate to return to Australia.





"On behalf of all stranded Australian residents and citizens, we thank the Australian government who is still willing to accept us and for still opening the doors despite our current situation here. Our only request is to tap the Australian embassy here in the Philippines to make a way.





"If they can't arrange a special flight from Manila, we are amenable to do what he said to go with Qatar Airways but our only request is that we will not need to fly to Doha, Qatar from Manila for convenience purposes. We hope the Australian ambassador can talk to the airline and make Manila our stop-over to Australia."





