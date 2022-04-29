PM defends his government's economic record amid fears of rate rise

Highlights
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison arguing the government is making a dent in household bills and blaming the blowout on international factors.
- He recognises the price rises are most stark in the electorate's remote Indigenous communities.
- Labor's highlighting its efforts to reduce another major household cost and argues the Coalition must take responsibility.
PM Scott Morrison, dumipensa sa gitna ng nakaambang pagtaas ng interest rate
SBS Filipino
29/04/202203:45