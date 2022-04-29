SBS Filipino

PM defends his government's economic record amid fears of rate rise

Prime Minister Scott Morrison Day 18 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Cairns, in the seat of Leichhardt. Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Day 18 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Cairns. Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Published 29 April 2022 at 11:39am, updated 29 April 2022 at 1:15pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

The Prime Minister is defending his government's economic record as inflation figures spark fears of an interest rate rise during the election campaign.

Highlights
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison arguing the government is making a dent in household bills and blaming the blowout on international factors.
  • He recognises the price rises are most stark in the electorate's remote Indigenous communities.
  • Labor's highlighting its efforts to reduce another major household cost and argues the Coalition must take responsibility.
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
PM defends his government's economic record amid fears of rate rise image

PM Scott Morrison, dumipensa sa gitna ng nakaambang pagtaas ng interest rate

29/04/202203:45






