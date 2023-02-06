PM lays out his vision for the referendum on Indigenous recognition

CHIFLEY CONFERENCE CANBERRA

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses the 2023 Chifley Research Centre Conference at the National Press Club of Australia in Canberra, Sunday, February 5, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The Prime Minister has set out his top priority ahead of the first sitting day of the year - constitutionally recognising First Nations people and enshrining an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Key Points
  • In a speech at the Chifley Research Centre Conference in Canberra, PM Anthony Albanese says Australians have the opportunity to modernise the constitution.
  • The Opposition remains unmoved, with the Liberal party still to outline its position, while the Nationals are opposed.
  • The Greens are preparing to announce their position this week as Parliament resumes for the year.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Indigenous Voice to Parliament, isa sa prayoridad ng gobyerno sa unang araw ng parliamento ngayong 2023 image

Indigenous Voice to Parliament, isa sa prayoridad ng gobyerno sa unang araw ng parliamento ngayong 2023

SBS Filipino

06/02/202306:11
RELATED CONTENT

Paano isinasagawa ang reperendum sa Voice to Parliament?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Darwin International Airport

Filipinos in the Northern Territory appeal for Darwin-Manila direct flights

Close-up of Australia on globe

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 6 February

Beverlin Ybanez.jpeg

Artist of the Month: Beverlin Ybanez draws confidence and healing from heartaches through music

ASEAN greater gateway access

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 5 February