PM lays out his vision for the referendum on Indigenous recognition

Key Points
- In a speech at the Chifley Research Centre Conference in Canberra, PM Anthony Albanese says Australians have the opportunity to modernise the constitution.
- The Opposition remains unmoved, with the Liberal party still to outline its position, while the Nationals are opposed.
- The Greens are preparing to announce their position this week as Parliament resumes for the year.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Indigenous Voice to Parliament, isa sa prayoridad ng gobyerno sa unang araw ng parliamento ngayong 2023
SBS Filipino
06/02/202306:11
RELATED CONTENT
Paano isinasagawa ang reperendum sa Voice to Parliament?