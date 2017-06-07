PM puts parole on COAG agenda after Brighton siege

Image: 2010 file photo of Yacqub Khayre leaving court in Melbourne (AAP)
Published 7 June 2017 at 1:21pm, updated 7 June 2017 at 4:14pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Parole for violent offenders will be on the agenda when State and Territory leaders meet the Prime Minister on Friday. Malcolm Turnbull has demanded to know why the man who shot dead a receptionist in a Melbourne apartment block had been allowed out of jail into the community.
