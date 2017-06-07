SBS Filipino

PM puts parole on COAG agenda after Brighton siege

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_696165.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 June 2017 at 1:21pm, updated 7 June 2017 at 4:14pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Parole for violent offenders will be on the agenda when State and Territory leaders meet the Prime Minister on Friday. Malcolm Turnbull has demanded to know why the man who shot dead a receptionist in a Melbourne apartment block had been allowed out of jail into the community.

Published 7 June 2017 at 1:21pm, updated 7 June 2017 at 4:14pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: 2010 file photo of Yacqub Khayre leaving court in Melbourne (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul