PM Turnbull reveals anti-terrorism plan to stop vehicle attacks

Published 21 August 2017 at 1:21pm, updated 22 August 2017 at 2:36pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Ronald Manila
Owners and operators of busy public spaces are set to receive more help to protect themselves against potential attacks involving vehicles.　 Image: Bollards placed in a Melbourne mall(AAP)

The arrangements are part of a new counter-terrorism strategy released by the federal government.

　

It comes in the wake of recent terror incidents in Nice, London and Barcelona, in which vehicles were used as weapons.

　

 

 

