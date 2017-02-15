SBS Filipino

PM vows to keep health insurance premiums low despite 5 per cent hike

Published 15 February 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 16 February 2017 at 9:15am
By Marija Jovanovic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The Turnbull government is vowing to keep the cost of private health insurance premiums as low as possible, after giving the green light to an almost 5 per cent hike from April this year. Image: (SBS)

The rise is more than three times the rate of inflation - and the opposition fears it could price many Australians out of the market.

 

 

 

 

