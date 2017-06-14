SBS Filipino

PM wants 'patriotism' from would-be citizens as counter-terror move

Published 14 June 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 14 June 2017 at 2:23pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says migrants seeking to become Australian citizens should be required to demonstrate their patriotism. The Prime Minister has linked the issue of terrorism with the government's planned changes to citizenship - as it pressures Labor to support the reforms.

