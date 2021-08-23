PM warns premiers lockdowns should end once vaccination targets reached

Highlights Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared lockdowns won't be welcomed once widespread vaccination coverage is achieved.

Dr Nhi Nguyen says about 25 % of patients admitted to the intensive care ward at Nepean Hospital have been under 40 years of age. She is calling on the public to get vaccinated to ease the strain on medical staff and families of those affected.

People aged 16 to 29 in the in the Australian Capital Territory will now be able receive a Pfizer vaccine.

New South Wales has recorded its third consecutive day of more than 800 new local COVID-19 cases, and more deaths in days. Most of the new cases come from Sydney's west and southwest which remain the centre of the crisis gripping the state.





A night-time curfew between 9pm and 5am has come into effect for people living in Sydney's coronavirus hotspots, with people only able to leave their homes if they are authorised workers, receiving medical treatment or if there's an emergency. Hardware stores like Bunnings, office supply stores and other retail premises must close in hotspot LGAs - except for click-and-collect purchases. All exams and education activities will move online, except for Year 12 students sitting HSC. The new restrictions come as an intensive care specialist in New South Wales has expressed concern about the increasing number of younger patients admitted.





"They are younger. They are staying an intensive care for longer, and they are needing care that cannot be provided anywhere else on the wards. There are those who are on breathing machines and on heart and lung machines. It isn't a good day when you need to meet the intensive care team. We would much prefer to never meet you and your families. Our nurses are coming and our doctors are coming to work every day, despite knowing how difficult it is."

































