PNG Manus detainees to seek compensation: lawyer

It comes after the Supreme Court of Papua New Guinea ruled Australia's detaining of asylum seekers on the island is illegal.
A supplied image obtained January 14, 2015 of an asylum seeker on Manus Island's protest claims Source: AAP
Published 27 April 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Stefan Armbruster, Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A lawyer for the more than 800 people currently being held in immigration detention on Manus Island say they will seek compensation from the Australian government. Image: A supplied image obtained January 14, 2015 of an asylum seeker on Manus Island's protest claims (AAP)
