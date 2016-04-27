SBS Filipino

PNG Manus detainees to seek compensation: lawyer

A supplied image obtained January 14, 2015 of an asylum seeker on Manus Island's protest claims

A supplied image obtained January 14, 2015 of an asylum seeker on Manus Island's protest claims

Published 27 April 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Stefan Armbruster, Andrea Nierhoff
Available in other languages

A lawyer for the more than 800 people currently being held in immigration detention on Manus Island say they will seek compensation from the Australian government. Image: A supplied image obtained January 14, 2015 of an asylum seeker on Manus Island's protest claims (AAP)

It comes after the Supreme Court of Papua New Guinea ruled Australia's detaining of asylum seekers on the island is illegal.

