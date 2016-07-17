Poh and Sarah’s Sweet Petite

Sweet Petite author Poh and illustrator Sarah at SBS Studios, Federation Square Melbourne Source: SBS Filipino
Sweet Petite author Poh and illustrator Sarah at SBS Studios, Federation Square Melbourne Source: SBS Filipino
Published 17 July 2016 at 11:36am, updated 17 July 2016 at 11:48am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
They have been friends since they were in university, it was Sarah Rich who encouraged Poh Ling Yeow to join MasterChef during its first season. After several years they have become business partners and recently, as author and illustrator for Sweet Petite. Image: Sweet Petite author Poh and illustrator Sarah at SBS Studios, Federation Square Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
Published 17 July 2016 at 11:36am, updated 17 July 2016 at 11:48am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share