Police, community confront crime within African

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Police, community confront crime within AfricanPlay07:12SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Berhan Ahmed Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.3MB)Published 4 January 2018 at 11:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:19amBy Peggy Giakoumelos, Michelle RimmerPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Youths from African backgrounds have been linked to a series of crimes at a family park in a new housing estate in Melbourne's west that has left local residents afraid to use it.Published 4 January 2018 at 11:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:19amBy Peggy Giakoumelos, Michelle RimmerPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesLocal African communities leaders acknowledge there is a problem, while pointing out it only involves a small minority within the community.Peggy Giakoumelos and Michelle Rimmer reports.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul