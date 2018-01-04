SBS Filipino

Police, community confront crime within African

Published 4 January 2018 at 11:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:19am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Youths from African backgrounds have been linked to a series of crimes at a family park in a new housing estate in Melbourne's west that has left local residents afraid to use it.

Local African communities leaders acknowledge there is a problem, while pointing out it only involves a small minority within the community.

Peggy Giakoumelos and Michelle Rimmer reports.

