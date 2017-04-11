Police, government work to undo insurance scam

Fake claims of third-party car crashes have allegedly reached an annual cost of $400 million.
Published 11 April 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 11 April 2017 at 12:07pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New South Wales police say they are stamping out an insurance-fraud syndicate cheating taxpayers. Image: New South Wales finance minister Victor Dominello (AAP)
Published 11 April 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 11 April 2017 at 12:07pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share