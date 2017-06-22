Police identify man arrested after London mosque attack

Forty-seven year-old Darren Osborne, identified by British media as a father-of-four from the Welsh city of Cardiff, was arrested after pedestrians were targeted by a man driving a van near a mosque in north London (Mon).
The family of the man held by police over the London mosque attack say they are "massively shocked" and "their hearts go out to the injured". Image: People take part in a vigil at Finsbury Park in north London (AAP
