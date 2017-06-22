SBS Filipino

Police identify man arrested after London mosque attack



Published 22 June 2017 at 11:36am
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
The family of the man held by police over the London mosque attack say they are "massively shocked" and "their hearts go out to the injured".

Forty-seven year-old Darren Osborne, identified by British media as a father-of-four from the Welsh city of Cardiff, was arrested after pedestrians were targeted by a man driving a van near a mosque in north London (Mon).

