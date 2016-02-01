Police Issue New Warning Over Synthetic Drug

Synthetic drugs contain chemicals artificially developed to mimic the effects of existing illicit drugs.
Published 2 February 2016 at 8:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Zara Zaher, Eunice Andrada
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are renewed calls for better education about the risks of drug-taking after the death of a New South Wales teenager linked to a synthetic substance. Image: The synthetic cannabis is known as Chronic (AAP)
Published 2 February 2016 at 8:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Zara Zaher, Eunice Andrada
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share