Police Nab 27 in Queensland Drug Raids

State belittles Queensland Nickel's rejection of meeting to save the jobs of 236 workers in its Townsville refinery; Police nab 27 in weekend raids of drug dens in Southwest Queensland; a rock climber falls off the cliff of Mt Ngun-Ngun, Glass House Mountain in Sunshine Coast; For the first time, Mt Isa Hospital will accept interns for one year.
Published 18 January 2016 at 3:41pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: Drug bust (AAP Image/Emma Clark)
