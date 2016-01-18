SBS Filipino

Police Nab 27 in Queensland Drug Raids

Published 18 January 2016 at 3:41pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Queensland News. Summary of latest news in the state by Erwin Cabucos. Image: Drug bust (AAP Image/Emma Clark)

State belittles Queensland Nickel's rejection of meeting to save the jobs of 236 workers in its Townsville refinery; Police nab 27 in weekend raids of drug dens in Southwest Queensland; a rock climber falls off the cliff of Mt Ngun-Ngun, Glass House Mountain in Sunshine Coast; For the first time, Mt Isa Hospital will accept interns for one year.

