SBS Filipino

Police urged to collect data on 'racial profiling'

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_746743.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 September 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 12 September 2017 at 2:03pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new report has found Australian police forces must introduce data collection concerning what's known as "racial profiling", or risk further alienating ethnic communities. Image: Taj Mohamed (left) and his friend Barry Berih (SBS)

Published 12 September 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 12 September 2017 at 2:03pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In Victoria, police claim they have "zero tolerance" for racial profiling, but have no method of accurately measuring whether the practice still takes place.

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul