Policies laid out as Victoria's election approaches

With just one day to convince voters about who should lead the state for the next four years, candidates from the major parties are trying to deliver their multicultural policies to Victoria's voters.
A train is seen travelling towards the city on the Lilydale and Belgrave line at Box Hill in Melbourne, Tuesday, August 28, 2018. Source: AAP
Published 23 November 2018 at 9:02am, updated 23 November 2018 at 9:05am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Candidates in Victoria's state election are ramping up their campaigns ahead of Saturday's poll (November 24).
