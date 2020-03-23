SBS Filipino

Political leaders enact new measures to curb coronavirus spread after National Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and leaders of National Cabinet

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and leaders of National Cabinet

Published 23 March 2020 at 12:32pm
By Jennifer Luu
Presented by Louie Tolentino
After the number of coronavirus cases in Australia surpasses 1000, the National Cabinet met on Sunday night to discuss strategies for dealing with the pandemic.

