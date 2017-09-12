SBS Filipino

Political leaders throw weight behind same sex marriage

Published 12 September 2017 at 12:41pm, updated 12 September 2017 at 12:43pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
The nation's political leaders have thrown their weight behind the 'yes' vote in the same sex marriage postal survey. Image: Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, centre, poses for a photograph with protestors at a rally in support for marriage equality in Sydney (AAP)

The Prime Minister and Opposition Leader both declare it's an issue that crosses the political divide.



But as this report shows, opponents maintain allowing gay marriage will have wider social consequences.



 





