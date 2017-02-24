SBS Filipino

Politicians, food industry resist push for 'sugar tax'

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_637693.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 February 2017 at 8:51am, updated 26 February 2017 at 2:57pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nutrition researchers say a tax on junk foods, including on sugary drinks is needed to try to bring down obesity rates. Image: Sugary drinks surrounded by sugar cubes. (AAP)

Published 25 February 2017 at 8:51am, updated 26 February 2017 at 2:57pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Both the major political parties reject the idea, but the Australian Greens say it has merit.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January