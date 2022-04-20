Polls reveal potential for hung parliament

Highlights
- Hung parliament was last seen in 2010 under the Gillard Labor government.
- Both leaders could be forced to the negotiating table to form a minority government but rejected the prospect.
- The leaders have accused each other of scare mongering - most notably the Liberals on Labor's energy policy, and Labor on the cashless welfare card.
Listen to the audio:
LISTEN TO
Hung parliament, posibleng mangyari ayon sa pinakahuling survey para sa halalan
SBS Filipino
20/04/202205:06
Advertisement