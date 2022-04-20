SBS Filipino

Polls reveal potential for hung parliament

Scott Morrison at a Liberal rally in Perth

Scott Morrison at a Liberal rally in Perth Source: AAP

Published 20 April 2022 at 12:13pm, updated 20 April 2022 at 12:15pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by TJ Correa
The latest Newspoll suggests both major parties are receiving a primary vote below 40%.

Highlights
  • Hung parliament was last seen in 2010 under the Gillard Labor government.
  • Both leaders could be forced to the negotiating table to form a minority government but rejected the prospect.
  • The leaders have accused each other of scare mongering - most notably the Liberals on Labor's energy policy, and Labor on the cashless welfare card.
Hung parliament, posibleng mangyari ayon sa pinakahuling survey para sa halalan

