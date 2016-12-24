Joe Vrtacnik surrounded by family Source: SBS
Published 24 December 2016 at 12:26pm, updated 24 December 2016 at 12:28pm
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Christmas is a time for family and, well, some families are bigger than others. In one remote New South Wales town, an 86-year-old man will be busily sending his love to more than a hundred grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Image: Joe Vrtacnik surrounded by family (SBS) 'Pop Scratchy' does his bit for Australia's diversity
