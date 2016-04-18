Pope Takes Syrian Migrants to Vatican

The Greek Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras, has described the Pope's visit as a historic event and an important opportunity to highlight the need to find a legal route into Europe for those fleeing conflict.
Published 18 April 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Maya Jamieson, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Pope Francis has welcomed 12 Syrian Muslims to Italy aboard his charter plane after an emotional visit to the Greek island of Lesbos, which has faced the brunt of Europe's migration crisis. Image: Syrian refugees welcomed in Rome after flying back with Pope Francis (AAP)
