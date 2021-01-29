Popular destinations in WA this summer

SBS Filipino

Lucky Bay, Western Australia

Lucky Bay, Western Australia Source: Hazel Salas

Published 29 January 2021 at 2:34pm, updated 29 January 2021 at 2:37pm
By Hazel Salas
Some are still getting their last minute vacation just before back to school kicks in this February.

Highlights
  • People filled the hall at Elizabeth quay on Australia day
  • Its back to school in February but some are still getting their last minute vacation
  • Esperance and Albany are a dream destination in WA
Many locals enjoy camping and road trip in Western Australia.

Esperance is a dream destination for beach lovers.

This is where a crystal like ocean that reflects the sky is located- Lucky bay.

Lucky bay's environment is also clean especially its white sand.

According to travellers, the 8-hour drive is nothing as long as you're with family or friends.

Aside from Esperance, Albany is also in the Southeast. This is a great destination for those who enjoy outdoor activities like hiking.

Some Filipinos are fond of these activities and for them, it does not only bring happiness but is also an opportunity to help boost the tourism industry.

 

