Popular destinations in WA this summer

Highlights People filled the hall at Elizabeth quay on Australia day

Its back to school in February but some are still getting their last minute vacation

Esperance and Albany are a dream destination in WA

Many locals enjoy camping and road trip in Western Australia.





Esperance is a dream destination for beach lovers.





This is where a crystal like ocean that reflects the sky is located- Lucky bay.





Lucky bay's environment is also clean especially its white sand.





According to travellers, the 8-hour drive is nothing as long as you're with family or friends.





Aside from Esperance, Albany is also in the Southeast. This is a great destination for those who enjoy outdoor activities like hiking.





Some Filipinos are fond of these activities and for them, it does not only bring happiness but is also an opportunity to help boost the tourism industry.











