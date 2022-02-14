Popular food brands from the Philippines will present plans and franchising opportunities in Australia

Highlights The DTI's overseas trade office in Sydney is inviting Filipino-Australians to invest in franchising in the Philippines and support the expansion of Philippine brands in Australia.

PFA will help the participants of Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan webinar choose and invest in the right franchise

Franchising Opportunities

Franchising creates millions of jobs and a major contributor to the Philippines' economic development. Prior to the pandemic, the industry contributed 7.8% to the GDP and generated two million direct and indirect jobs from over 200,000 franchise outlets, according to Philippine Franchising Association.





Christopher Lim, PFA's president said he is bullish and optimistic about the country's franchising industry and within the next two years, the organisation will help more brands grow across the country and overseas.





Brands looking to expand domestically and ready for overseas expansion in Australia

Jollibee is a Filipino multinational chain of fast-food restaurants owned by Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) with more than 1000 stores worldwide and more than half of these are operated by franchisees.





In the United States, the total investment to start the Jollibee Restaurant is around $450,000 to $800,000. The company is currently looking for a franchisee in Australia that can open up multiple stores state-wide or nationwide.





Meanwhile, to qualify as a Max's Restaurant franchisee, you must have a net worth of $1 Million and $300,000 in liquidity. Franchisees pay a 5% royalty fee and up to a 3% advertising fee based on the net sales of the franchise according to their website.





Aside from food brands, health, beauty and wellness products like Oryspa, a company that specializes in products that are derived from Rice Bran, also aims to expand internationally and bring to Australian homes the spa experience through their wide range of bath and body care, facial care, stress and pain relief products and home and spa solutions.





Mister Donut, 7-11, and Kurimi Milk Tea, will present franchising opportunities in the Philippines for those who are planning to invest in the country or have relatives and friends who can manage the business for them.





Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK)

In partnership with the Australia Philippines Business Council (APBC) - Western Australia Chapter and the Philippine Franchise Association (PFA), DTI Sydney will host a special 2022 edition of Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) via Zoom on February 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM, AWST/PST.





The TNK is an initiative of the DTI that aims to promote entrepreneurship and support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by encouraging returning Overseas Filipinos (OFs) and Overseas Filipino Investors (OFIs) to invest in viable economic activities in the Philippines. TNK also aims to globalise Philippines brands by helping homegrown companies expand their footprint in overseas markets.





Through a series of webinars and information sessions, the Department of Trade and Industry presents various investment opportunities to overseas Filipinos and investors wishing to venture into entrepreneurial activities. The program also provides potential entrepreneurs and investors with the necessary tools, information, and contacts to help them succeed in their business ventures.









