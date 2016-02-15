Population of Australia Hits 24 Million

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Population of Australia Hits 24 MillionPlay05:08SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.35MB)Published 16 February 2016 at 7:31am, updated 16 February 2016 at 8:21amSource: SBSAvailable in other languages At 12.51AM Australian Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, Australia's total population ticked over to 24 million. Image: (Getty Images)Published 16 February 2016 at 7:31am, updated 16 February 2016 at 8:21amSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe Australian Bureau of Statistics says that figure comes 17 years earlier than was predicted in the late 1990s. Experts say planning must begin immediately for a bigger Australia. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January