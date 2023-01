Subtitled films from the new Golden Age and the New Independence, Robert Nery says that they wanted to show films that were truly excellent artistically. Portrait of the Filmmaker as a Filipino is screening from 6 October to 4 November at the Blacktown Arts Centre as part of Balik Bayan, a survey of contemporary Filipino art.





Here are trailers of featured directors:





Khavn de la Cruz, Mondomanila:

















John Torres, Lukas Nino: