Portraits of a Filipino Artist in Melbourne

portrait of Zola Macarambon Source: supplied by Ivan Faizal Macarambon
Published 9 August 2019 at 4:35pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 5:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Melbourne based Filipino Artist Ivan Faizal Macarambon shares the stories behind his portraits. The 'Cloud' in particular has a very special story; a portrait of his wife, Zola was a finalist at the recently concluded Lethbridge 20000 Small Scale Art Award
