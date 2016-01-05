Postage Cost Increases 'Won't make Australia Post Profitable'

SBS Filipino

Published 5 January 2016 at 12:16pm
Australia Post says a declining demand for traditional letter services has forced it to increase the cost of regular postage for all customers. Image: A post office box (AAP)

The new stamp-pricing system, which started 04 January, has also impacted upon letter delivery times.

 

But in this report, Australia Post admits the changes won't ensure a complete recovery of financial losses for the company.

 

 





