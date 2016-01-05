SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Postage Cost Increases 'Won't make Australia Post Profitable'Play04:08SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.9MB)Published 5 January 2016 at 12:16pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australia Post says a declining demand for traditional letter services has forced it to increase the cost of regular postage for all customers. Image: A post office box (AAP)Published 5 January 2016 at 12:16pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe new stamp-pricing system, which started 04 January, has also impacted upon letter delivery times. But in this report, Australia Post admits the changes won't ensure a complete recovery of financial losses for the company. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January