Postnatal depression: Mum shares her healing journey through floral arts and crafts

Supermum

Working as a nurse for over eight years in Australia, Renah Flote managed to juggle her time with her family with her care duties, and now, a business.





This busy modern mum believes that with the right attitude, tools and support, you can conquer anything.





Advertisement

“I’m currently working as a dialysis nurse and I’m happily married, with a three-year-old bubbly girl and on the side, I’m also pursuing a little craft business," she said.





Renah Flote is proud to be a nurse in Australia Source: Renah Flote





“I am thankful because I have a little village supporting me. I’ve got a very supportive husband who would always encourage my ideas whether it’s crazy or crazier.”





Floral projects

Renah has the ability to transform flowers, felt papers and resin into a wonderful piece of art and craft.





She has a strong presence on social media, where she shares her floral projects called Florifying Moments.





“I ventured on making dried flowers art using resin and flowers from my garden.





Floral moon lamp created by Renah Source: Florifying Moments





“Ever since I was a kid when I was in the Philippines, I would just collect any flowers in the street and then I’ll put them in books for weeks to dry and I would make art out of it...I’m always inspired by nature, the botanicals, and everything about it.”





Source: Renah Flote





Her unique and heart-warming art pieces are based on the love and bond a child shares with their mother.





“One of the ideas that came to my mind was this breastfeeding mum that was full of flowers, that idea came while I was breastfeeding my girl.





"I was thinking if there's anything that would symbolise motherhood that people would like to enjoy and see in their house to be displayed and I thought that mother and flower, they're just two beautiful elements to put together."





Renah decided to make floral art focusing on womanhood and motherhood to have something to commemorate the journey Source: Florifying Moments





Postnatal depression

The particular benefits of artistic expression go much further than relaxation and enjoyment for Renah.





Behind the colourful and glittery crafts is her personal story as a mum who suffered from postnatal depression.





“It started when I had my daughter two years ago. I was suffering from postnatal depression and anxiety but during that time I was frightful to admit that there was something wrong. I know I wasn't coping.





"As a nurse I know there's something wrong but as a mum and as a woman, I'm okay. This is not gonna happen to me. Until one day I couldn’t cope, and I just couldn’t deal with what's happening with me.”





Postnatal depression is the name given to depression experienced by mothers that develops between one month and up to one year after the birth of a baby.





It affects about one in every seven women who give birth in Australia each year.





According to the Royal Women’s Hospital, it’s not really understood why women experience baby blues and postnatal depression but it is thought that it may be due to rapidly changing hormone levels after birth.





The birth experience may also play a role in baby blues.





“I had to accept help. I think that was the first step for my healing journey," Renah said.





Healing through art

As art therapy has emerged as an effective field of therapeutic intervention, people struggling with depression have been given a new language of recovery, opening up possibilities for healing.





“One of my counsellors said maybe you should try art therapy. One midnight, while my baby is asleep, I started cutting these felt sheets and I created a hairpiece for my daughter," she said.





"And I thought this is actually really nice. And every day I would push myself to make one flower project a day.“





A felt flower headpiece is her first floral project for her daughter Source: Renah Flote





Eventually, Renah created an online platform to document her crafts and progress.





“I was telling you what I feel about the day. How motherhood is beautiful but struggling at the same time. And surprisingly I started attracting strangers online. Likeminded artist, mums who are also suffering from PND and some artistic people in my Instagram."





Her online page may have started out as the typical mother's blog, full of stories and fun crafts, it soon evolved into something so much more.





From a deeply painful, disorienting, and isolating experience, she was able to build a strong support group that opened an opportunity to develop a healthy coping mechanism.





With the help of her friends, Renah decided to join local markets and sell her crafts Source: Florifying Moments





“When you start to accept that there is something wrong, you'll start making changes in your life.





"I was telling myself that it’s okay not to be there for everybody all the time, it's okay to say no to everything, it's okay to just focus on yourself, it's okay to admit that ‘you know what? I was actually toxic and it’s okay to cut ties with toxic people'.





"All these little things that you have to adjust for yourself and for your life because there's a little kid that's gonna look up to you. You have a family now and you have to be strong for them.”





Source: Renah Flote





Bringing a child into the world for many is the deepest form of love there is. The reality of motherhood can be far from the perfection we envisioned. As the old adage goes, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ – and it also takes a village to properly support a new mother.





If you or someone you know is showing signs of postnatal depression, there are a number of places you can go for help, including:



